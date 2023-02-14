The skipper of a speedboat which crashed into a buoy in the Solent killing a 15-year-old girl has been acquitted of manslaughter.

Michael Lawrence, 55, who was driving the boat, was found not guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence, but guilty of failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to proceed at a safe speed, by the jury.

Emily Lewis, 15, suffered fatal injuries when the rigid inflatable boat (rib) collided with the nearly 4.7m (more than 15ft) high buoy at 36.6 knots in Southampton Water on 22 August 2020.

A number of other passengers were seriously injured.

The jury has not yet reached a verdict in relation to Michael Howley, 52, the owner of Seadogz, the company which operated the boat trip, who was charged with not operating the boat safely.

During the trial, the court heard Emily's parents, Simon and Nikki, had decided to take her and her 18-year-old sister Amy for the "high thrills" speedboat ride.

The rib was recorded to travel at speeds of 47.8 knots, which is in excess of an expired speed limit of 40 knots (46mph/74kph).

As part of the ride, which took place in "perfect conditions", the Stormforce 950 Rib crossed the wake of the Red Falcon ferry five times before it then headed straight towards the North West Netley buoy which measures 4.69m (15ft 5in) above the water line.

The prosecution said the rib travelled straight towards the buoy for 14 seconds before hitting it, throwing two passengers into the water and injuring several others.

During the trial, the jury was shown footage of the moment the boat hit the buoy:

Emily suffered severe internal injuries after being crushed against the metal handle in front of her.

She was taken ashore by another rib and then by ambulance to hospital, where she died after her family took the decision to turn off her life support system when doctors said she had suffered a lack of oxygen to the brain and that her injuries were unsurvivable.

Ms Agnew said that Lawrence, of Blackfield, New Forest, initially said that a face mask had blown into his face blocking his vision, but had later changed his account.

The former lifeboatman told the trial that he had lost his vision momentarily prior to hitting the buoy.

The court heard that a medical cause such as a blood clot in an artery in his eye was unlikely to have caused vision loss as it was unlikely to have affected both eyes at once.

Lawrence was said in court to be an "extremely experienced mariner" and his co-defendant described him as "Mr Safe and Mr Cautious".

As well as serving as an RNLI lifeboatman for 20 years, he held a number of qualifications and he was also the principal of his own RYA-recognised training centre, A2Sea, which held powerboat courses.

Howley, of Hordle, New Forest, who is also a former lifeboatman, said that he used his experience on rescues to inform the risk assessments that he carried out for his business to ensure the safety of the passengers and staff.

