Three people have died after a collision in Eastbourne.

Emergency services were called to Decoy Drive at around 11:10pm on 13 February after reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Three men from Berkshire – aged 32, 36 and 21 – were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officers say their next of kin have been informed.

The force is now investigating to find out the full circumstances of what happened and is appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information.

Witnesses can contact police online or through 101 quoting Operation Brinmore.

The road has now reopened.