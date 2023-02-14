A new piece of artwork by Banksy has appeared on the side of building in Margate, highlighting the issue of domestic violence.

The artist confirmed the piece, entitled 'Valentine's Day mascara', was theirs on their Instagram page on Tuesday morning (14 February).

It can be seen along Grosvenor Place near Margate Fire Station.

The artwork by Banksy appears to highlight domestic violence. Credit: ITV News Meridian

It depicts a stereotypical 1950s housewife with a black eye and a missing tooth, closing the lid of a discarded freezer, with a pair of legs poking out from the other side.

The work appeared this week, with many speculating early that it had been done by the famous graffiti artist.

Banksy's artwork is known around the world with its political, social, and cultural messages.

If you are affected by domestic violence and/or abuse, there are a number of sources of help and advice including:

Call the police on 999 if you are in immediate danger - the police will continue to respond to emergency calls. If you can't talk on the phone, call 999 and then press 55. Your call will be transferred to the relevant police force who will assist you without you having to speak.

The freephone, 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline 0808 2000 247 run by the charity Refuge. You can also contact the helpline via Refuge's online contact form

Women’s Aid have produced special advice for women and children during the coronavirus lockdown. There is also an online live chat service.

The Men’s Advice Line - A confidential helpline for male victims of domestic abuse 0808 801 0327

Galop for members of the LGBT+ community

