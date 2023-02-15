Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a woman was bitten by a dog near a Tesco Express in Portsmouth.

At about 2.15pm on Sunday 12 February, a woman in her 40s was walking on Kingston Road, near the Tesco Express store, when a dog walker passed.

The dog, described as a dark greyish brown Staffy-type wearing a Julius-K9 harness, jumped up at the woman and bit her left arm.

The woman managed to free herself but suffered minor injuries, and the male dog walker left the scene with his dog.

The man police want to speak to is described as white, 5ft 9in tall in his late 20s.

He was wearing a dark tracksuit with the hood up.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 101 or report online quoting incident number 44230015425.

