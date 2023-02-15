Homes in parts of Hampshire have been left with no water or low pressure following an issue at the water supply works.

Southern Water customers in South Winchester and Southampton are affected.

The firm says engineers are working on an issue at the Otterbourne water supply works, which is causing low pressure and loss of supply.

People affected water are being warned their water will likely be off until at least the weekend.

Southern Water is setting up bottled water stations in the area and is delivering supplies to vulnerable customers.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: "We’re working on an issue at our Otterbourne water supply works, which is causing low pressure and loss of supply to homes in Winchester and Southampton.

"We’re really sorry for the disruption this is causing. We’re doing everything we can to reduce the number of homes impacted, but if you are affected, your water will likely be off until at least the weekend.

"We’re setting up bottled water stations and will let you know the locations as soon as possible.

"We’ve started delivering bottled water to those on our Priority Services Register. If you or someone you know needs water as a priority, please sign up by calling 0330 303 0368."

