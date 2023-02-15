Play Brightcove video

Watch as the fly-tipped fridge freezer - part of Banksy's Valentine's Day Mascara artwork - is returned by Thanet District Council

Part of Banksy's Valentine's Day artwork, which was controversially removed over health and safety fears, has been returned following a backlash.

On Tuesday morning (14 February), the artwork - depicting a 1950's housewife with a swollen eye, highlighting domestic violence - appeared on the side of a private property along Park Place near Margate Fire Station.

It was confirmed as a Banksy by the anonymous artist on his social media and collectors have valued it at up to £2 million.

However, hours later Thanet District Council officials removed two of its features - a fridge freezer and a broken chair - declaring them a health and safety hazard.

The freezer has now been returned after being 'made safe', but there are now security concerns about the artwork.

A spokesperson for Thanet District Council said: "The freezer which council operatives removed from the Banksy installation in Margate has now been made safe.

"It has been returned to its original position at the site of the artwork today."The council has a duty to ensure the ongoing safety of the public; it was necessary to carry out works to the freezer for health and safety reasons."Banksy raises the important issue of domestic abuse in this artwork.

"We are in touch with the owner of the property to understand their intentions around the preservation of the piece and to secure the best possible outcome for the local community and victims of domestic abuse."

The artwork by Banksy appears to highlight domestic violence. Credit: ITV Meridian

The decision to remove the freezer hours after it appeared generated a lot of controversy, with North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale describing the dismantling as "heavy-handed".

Sir Roger, whose constituency includes Margate said: "I think it's an extremely impressive and extremely clever piece of art.

"And I hope and believe that it can and it should be preserved and displayed safely so that as many people as possible can see it.

But he added: "I know there are people who are saying: 'Oh they should never have done this, they should have left it as it was.' You can't."

ITV News Meridian captured the moment council workers removed the discarded fridge and chair

"If you've got something as potentially dangerous as a chest freezer into which a child could climb (into) and suffocate, you actually can't responsibly just leave it, you have to do something about it to make it safe."

Despite the complexity of the situation, the MP feels the artwork's appearance has been "very good publicity for the town".

He explained that since the arrival of the Turner Contemporary gallery in Margate in 2011, the town has been establishing itself as a "growing artistic community" and he feels that to have a Banksy as well "in any way, shape, or form, is good news".

