A mum was horrified when she claimed to have discovered strips of “dangerous” plastic in a packet of cooking bacon she bought from Tesco.Taria Cornelius was cooking with her son, Bradley, 16, when she discovered that the 89p pack of Woodside Farms bacon was mixed in with long strands of clear plastic.The mother and son were cooking bacon, sausage and eggs for the rest of the family when Bradley noticed the plastic while pulling the meat apart. Taria said if they had not noticed the plastic “it could have sent the kids to hospital as it is a choking hazard”.Formerly loyal Tesco shopper Taria said: “It was only 89p, so not very expensive, but that’s not the point. There is a lot of it and I have another pack in the freezer that I’m too scared to cook now in case. I don’t know if other people got hold of it too but it is quite a dangerous thing, and I reckon it should be recalled.”

The mum contacted Tesco and asked for a refund, but was told the only way that would be possible would be to bring the bacon into the store herself to get her money back.Taria said: “I don’t drive, and my husband is disabled. We live in Chilworth. I had ordered the bacon as part of my online food shop. If I was to get to Tesco I’d have to get the train to the Park Barn superstore in Guildford. It would end up costing me more to get the train there for the refund.”After explaining her situation to Tesco, Taria claims she still had the same response that she would have to go to the store in person. Taria said: “Tesco just don’t care and I am never shopping there again. I have contacted the Food Standards Agency to look into it.”A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to hear about this. If a customer is not satisfied with a product, they can always return it to us for a full refund.”Tesco recommends customers contact its customer engagement centre for further help if they are unsatisfied with their shopping experience.