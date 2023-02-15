Tributes are being paid to a mother and daughter from Kent who were found dead inside a van on Valentine's Day.

Leah Churchill and Brooke Wanstall were found in the van which was parked at a property on the Old Thanet Way in Whitstable on Tuesday morning. (14 February)

Kent Police and paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to the scene just after 8am, but confirmed a woman in her fifties and a teenage girl were pronounced dead.

Officers say their deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

It's believed they were exposed to carbon monoxide while working in the van.

This afternoon at 5pm (Wednesday 15 February) people are being asked to gather opposite Cains amusements at Central Parade in Herne Bay to release pink and silver balloons in memory of the mother and daughter.

A Facebook post from Leah's daughter Ocean read: "Anyone and everyone are welcome.

"Pink and Silver balloons if you can but any are welcome. If people can’t make it, it’s okay, the funeral will be open for our angels."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Kent Police said: "At 8.17am on Tuesday 14 February 2023, Kent Police was called following concerns for the welfare of two people in a van at a property on the Old Thanet Way, Whitstable.

"Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a woman in her 50s and a teenage girl were pronounced deceased.

"The deaths are being treated as non-suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner."

More follows.

