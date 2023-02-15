Play Brightcove video

Watch this video report by ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides

Three boys from Sussex are currently in final preparations for a 12 hour swimming challenge in the hope that it will make a real difference to children impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Jonathan Hibbs (9), James Fisher (11) and Elijah Bigg (11) all swim for Hastings Seagull Swim Club.

They are hoping to swim between 25km and 35km during the challenge in the pool at Claremont Senior School in Bodium.

The trio, who have already raised £2,000, are doing the challenge in aid of the charity Novi, who will be using the money to purchase play kits for children in bomb shelters in Ukraine.

Jonathan Hibbs and James Fisher are part of a team of three boys taking part in a swimming challenge. Credit: ITV News Meridian

James Fisher, one of the Hastings-based swimmers says: “We’ve all seen the videos and photos showing how much the Ukrainian people are suffering because of the war and children are even more vulnerable.

"We wanted to do something to highlight what they are having to go through and to raise money that would help bring them some joy in the midst of a really challenging situation.”

The effects of trauma on children in war zones can often be overlooked.

Even when children are not witnessing terrible things directly, having to repeatedly go into a bomb shelter for protection can increase stress levels and mental health problems.

The Novi life kits will help children in this situation relax, play, deal with trauma and stress and continue learning regardless of where they are.

Children in Ukraine use the play kits and equipment provide by the charity Novi. Credit: Picture. courtesy of Novi

Steve Gumaer, founder of Novi says: “We are so grateful to Jonathan, James and Elijah for using what they have - their ability to swim - to raise money and awareness of the terrible conditions that Ukrainian children have become accustomed to.

"These children deserve their childhood and we are determined that they do lose their sense of joy and fun, simply because of the circumstances that have been forced upon them and their families.”

Novi also provides training on trauma to psychologists, teachers and parents in Ukraine.

More information on the swimming challenge can be found here: www.ukraineswim.org