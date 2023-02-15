Volunteers help 'tern' around the fate of one of UK's most threatened seabirds

Volunteers in Dorset have helped turn around the fate of one of the most threatened seabirds in the UK.

A colony on Chesil Beach is the last in South West England, and now a recovery project has seen their numbers improve from 3 to up to 60 fledglings recorded at the site.

The Little Tern, which weighs no more than a tennis ball, has seen its population decline by almost a fifth (18%) since the year 2000.

Tara Watson, RSPB Chesil Beach Little Tern Project Officer: "Our volunteer warden team are what makes the Chesil Little Tern Project flourish with their commitment to protecting the birds, their insightful ideas, their vast array of skills and their kindness.

"Everyone is passionate about learning and when I meet with volunteers, I always learn something from them."

In 2022 the Chesil Beach Little Tern Recovery Project saw a big 'tern' around in numbers. Credit: Library pictures

Little Terns face multiple pressures in the UK, including coastal flooding exacerbated by climate change and rising sea levels, declining food availability, disturbance from people, dogs, and predators.

The RSPB is working in partnership with the Fleet & Chesil Nature Reserve, Dorset Wildlife Trust, Crown Estate, Portland Court Leet & Natural England to coordinate the team of volunteers to protect the site.

The project is now appealing for volunteers to monitor and protect the Chesil Little Tern colony throughout this year's breeding season, from April to August.