WATCH the moment the cat is rescued from a bingo hall in Southampton.

It's been almost two weeks, but a cat that got stuck in the ceiling of a bingo hall in Southampton has finally been rescued.

The cat was spotted wandering around the roof lights at Leo Leisure.

Volunteers and even a tree surgeon got involved to get her down and give her some much needed food and water.

She is now recovering with foster carers and she has been renamed 'Dirty Gertie' in honour of the Bingo call 30.

Gertie is about six months old. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Tracy Howe, from The Cat Welfare Group, said: "Dirty Gertie is doing really, really well.

"Yesterday she had an extremely sore throat from all the shouting that she's been doing over the last couple of weeks. Doing very well, eating a huge amount of food, very very hungry but beautiful, friendly, just very very dirty.

"She was very quiet initially when she first came in but she's now coming out of her shelf. Unfortunately she doesn't play, I don't think she's been played with before so that's all new for her but she's adorable.

"Cats tend to get into predicaments but we'd never seen anything quite like this."

Gertie, who's about six months old, is very underweight for her age so she will be looked after by The Cat Welfare Group before finding her forever home.