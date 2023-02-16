Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after an armed robbery at a One Stop convenience store in Southampton.

A man wearing a blue puffer jacket, a balaclava and armed with a knife, entered the store in Exford Avenue on Wednesday night (15 February) and threatened the 18-year-old cashier with the weapon before breaking into the till and taking the contents.

The cash or items stolen are currently unknown.

It is believed the man then met another man nearby in Exford Avenue and the pair left the scene on a moped.

The other man is described as white, in his early twenties, 6ft tall, wearing a black rain coat, black trousers, black shoes and a balaclava.

Police have released this CCTV image after a man armed with a knife threatened a cashier. Credit: Hampshire Police

Inspector Brian Goodall from the Southampton North Neighbourhoods Policing Team said: “Thankfully no-one was injured but the staff members working yesterday evening are understandably shaken by what happened.

“We are working hard to identify the two men involved and remain at the scene to conduct further forensic enquiries.

“If you have any footage of the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or know who was responsible, please get in touch.”

Call us on 101 or report online via our website quoting 44230064582.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.

