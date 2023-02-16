Drivers are being warned of heavy delays on the M27 after an overturned caravan forced three lanes to close.

All traffic is being temporarily held and there is heavy traffic on the westbound carriageway from J7 at Hedge End to J5 for Southampton Airport and Eastleigh.

According to National Highways emergency services including Hampshire Police are on the scene.

Traffic is passing in one lane but motorists are asked to take care past the scene.

More follows.