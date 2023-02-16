Play Brightcove video

Fire crews tackle the blaze at Chubby Chicken on Cowley Road.

A major road in Oxford was forced to close after a fire broke out at a takeaway chicken restaurant.

Crews from Slade Park and Rewley Road fire stations were called to Chubby Chicken on Cowley Road at 7:30pm on Wednesday night (15 February).

On arrival firefighters were faced with smoke coming from the building. Additional crews were called out from Abingdon, Wheatley, Kidlington, Thame and Eynsham fire stations to assist with fighting the fire.

Firefighters with breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and were able to bring the fire under control.

No one was injured, with everyone evacuated before fire crews arrived.

One fire engine remained at the scene overnight to ensure all hot spots were located and extinguished and the need to carry out further investigations.

An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire.

