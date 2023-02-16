Meet Flaus the showstopper: The sheep who thinks it's a dog

Play Brightcove video

Watch report by ITV Meridian's Tony Green

A farm school sheep has set itself apart from the flock by performing tricks for his trainer.

Despite his growing popularity Flaus the lamb doesn't do it for fame and fortune, he does it for food and affection.

Tutor Millie Clark wanted to train all the animals are the farm but the one-year-old Dutch spotted lamb soon became a star pupil.

Having previously worked as a teaching assistant Millie came to work at Yew Tree Farm school, so that she could do the two things that show business law forbids - working with children and animals.

Flaus the sheep jumps through hoops for affection and food Credit: ITV News Meridian

"I just wanted to get the animals to do some tricks for the open days and for the one-to-one students," she said.

"I found that behaviour interesting and I wanted to get them to do some tricks so the members of the public were able to join in and it would create a good session for our pupils.

Flaus soon became the standout pupil.

"He actually wants to do it.

"Whereas the other animals just want the food, Flaus quite likes that interaction as well," said Millie.

Millie Clark, Farm school tutor

But what do the other animals make of his behaviour?

"The other sheep look a bit confused when he comes over to me and he starts to pretend like it's a dog and he excited to see me," said Millie.

"The other sheep call him over and he just ignores them and comes straight to me. "

At recent open days, Millie and Farm School director Edwina Beeney noticed that visitors began to recognise Flaus from the school's posts on social media.

Flaus the sheep jumping through a hoop. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"That's what gave me the idea to try and get him more known. So it's had a lot of attention on the farm, on open days.

"He's like our show sheep. And we do advertise that on our open days."

Millie is convinced that Flaus is going to hit the big time and considering creating his own Instagram account.

"And I was also thinking might be a YouTube channel, because there are not many places in the UK on YouTube that do How to Train a sheep," Millie added.

