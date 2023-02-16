Homes and businesses in parts of Hampshire have been left with no water or low pressure following an issue at a supply works.

Postcodes in south Winchester and Southampton experienced a loss in supply on Wednesday night (15 February), with the issue expected to take 48 hours to repair.

Southern Water has apologised for the disruption and says engineers have been working through the night to resolve the issue.

In a statement the company said: "We are doing everything we can to reduce the number of customers who are impacted and to get those without water back into supply quickly.

"Unfortunately, it’s likely that if you are currently without water, this will continue until at least the weekend."

Which postcodes are affected?

In response to a customer's query, Southern Water said the following postcodes were affected: SO15, SO16, SO18, SO19, SO21, SO22, SO30, SO31, SO32, SO50, SO51, SO53

Why has this happened?

The water company says that the loss in supply or low pressure is due to a failure at its water supply works in Otterbourne.

A bottle water station opened at 8am at The Ageas Bowl, with people asked to use the North Entrance from Botley Way, SO30 3RS.

Customers are urged to consult the company's website for locations.

Vulnerable customers will be put on Southern Water's priority services register, and will have their bottled water delivered to them.

Anyone with concerns is asked to call 0330 303 0368.

In December last year, thousands of Southern Water customers had their water supply restricted just days before Christmas.

The company explained leaks after freeze/thaw meant there was "significant pressure" on the network so supplies were turned off to help recovery.