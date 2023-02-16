A scooter and other items were seen being thrown from the roof of a Berkshire car park by two "highly irresponsible" boys on top of the multi-storey structure.

The boys were seen on top of the £14m Vicus Way Car Park in Maidenhead, at around 3:40pm on Wednesday. (15 February)

According to a witness, one child was spotted on the rooftop of the car park, which has 500 spaces over 10 levels, where another boy joined him and was seen throwing cans, stones, bottles, and even a scooter.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of anti-social behaviour in Vicus Way Car Park on Vicus Way, Maidenhead, at around 3.40pm yesterday (15/2).

"Two boys were on top of the car park and throwing items down but there was no concern for their safety.

"The report has been filed pending further information coming to light."

A Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council spokesperson said: "Those who have accessed the roof of the car park are being highly irresponsible - they are not only risking their own health and safety, but that of others by dropping items from the top of the building.

"The car park is monitored by CCTV and we are liaising with the police in relation to this incident. Anyone with information should call the police on 101."

A similar problem occurred at the Nicholson multi-storey car park last year where people saw teenagers throw items from the rooftop.

The council decided to close off the top two-floors of the car park, which is now fully closed due to a piece of concrete falling off, due to anti-social behaviour concerns.

