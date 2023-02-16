Three men killed in a crash in Eastbourne in East Sussex have been named by police.

21-year-old Daniel Davies, 32-year-old Jonathan Day, and 36-year-old John ‘Tommy’ Miller, died when the car they were travelling in - a silver Citroen Berlingo, was involved in a collision in Decoy Drive at 11.10pm on Monday night (13 February).

Police and ambulance crews were called but the group, all from Berkshire, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their next of kins have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Anybody who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicle in the area before that time, or has relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage that could assist officers, is asked to contact police online or via 101 quoting Operation Brinmore."

