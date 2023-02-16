Play Brightcove video

A van driver has been killed after crashing into a parked car at a petrol station in Sherfield on Loddon near Basingstoke.

The man in his 50s was driving a yellow MAN TGE 3 van on the southbound carriageway of the A33 at Turgis Green on Wednesday afternoon (15 February) when it left the southbound carriageway and collided with a silver Volkswagen Passat that was parked on the forecourt of the BP petrol station.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but the driver, the driver from Reading was pronounced dead at the scene.

No-one else was injured.

The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers investigating the incident are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened.

"Perhaps you have dash-cam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it?

"Anyone with any information is asked to call us on 101 or report online via our website at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ quoting reference 44230063781.

"Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

