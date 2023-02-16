Marwell Zoo has suspended ticket sales after being left with no water supply.

Up to 15,000 homes and businesses are currently affected after a Southern Water issue at the supply works in Otterbourne.

Twelve SO postcode areas are being affected with people being warned they could be without supplies until the weekend.

Marwell Wildlife Park based near Winchester has said it is being affected by the loss of supplies, and although it has opened as usual on Thursday morning (16 February), they have switched off further ticket sales until further notice.

People are also being told not to turn up to the park as the zoo can't accommodate anyone without a pre-booked ticket.

In a statement a spokesperson for the park said: "Due to Southern Water unexpectedly and without any warning, stopping water supply to a large part of the local area, including the zoo, we are experiencing issues with our water supply.

"Our team has managed to secure additional water, and we have opened at 10am, as planned, for day guests.

"We are working on securing further supplies to ensure provisions throughout the day. We are working hard to ensure supply to all of our major guest facilities, but there may be temporary low pressure in a few areas.

"In order to protect this limited supply for booked guests, we have switched off further ticket sales for today, and we regret that we won’t be able to accommodate any guests who turn up at admissions without a pre-booked ticket. For our valued members, you may wish to reschedule your visit if you are able.

"If you have pre-booked tickets for today, you are very welcome to visit on another day, and we have extended your tickets until 31 March 2023.

"We’d like to apologise for any disruption to your plans. This situation has been caused entirely by Southern Water; unfortunately, we are completely in their hands. We’d like to assure everyone that our animals continue to have access to the water they need.

"Please do keep checking our website and social media for further updates, especially for tomorrow and the weekend. Thank you so much for all your support and understanding at this time."

There are currently two bottled water stations open in Hampshire at Places Leisure in Eastleigh, and at the Ageas Bowl in Hedge End.

In a statement, a Southern Water spokesperson said “We’re sorry for the distress and disruption customers in the south Winchester and Southampton area caused by no water or low water pressure.

"An operational failure at our Otterbourne water supply works is affecting our ability to supply water.

"We are doing everything we can to reduce the number of customers who are impacted and get those without water back into supply quickly.

"It’s likely that if you are currently without water, this will continue until at least the weekend.

"We’ve started deliveries of bottled water to our most vulnerable customers on our priority services register.

"We are also setting up bottled water stations in the area and will announce the locations of these as soon as we can on our website, Facebook and Twitter channels."

