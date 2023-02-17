Actor Mackenzie Crook has appealed for help in finding his sister-in-law who has gone missing in West Sussex.The star of The Office and Worzel Gummidge is part of a search party looking for Laurel Aldridge, who was last seen in Walberton, near Arundel on Tuesday (14 February).Laurel, who is 62, has been undergoing treatment for cancer and may have travelled as far north as Bignor Hill.Mackenzie told ITV News Meridian: "There's been a lot of people out there looking for her in the woodlands but I'd really like to appeal to people to go out in their back gardens and have a look. She's been missing for three nights, now entering the fourth one, we're obviously very worried.

Watch Mackenzie Crook's desperate appeal to find his sister-in-law.

"She was wearing a bright blue fleece but with a grey coat over the top, a brown wooly hat, a turtle scarf and black trousers.

"It's very out of character, she's going through chemotherapy for cancer and she missed a session on Tuesday, she's very vulnerable and we're imagining she's having some sort of crisis. That's why we're so desperate to find her.

"There were some sightings early on and I don't think she's left the local area. We have reasons to believe she might be hiding so she might not want to be approached."

Sussex Police said: " We’re growing increasingly concerned for Laurel Aldridge, who has been missing from Walberton, near Arundel, since yesterday."She may have travelled as far north as Bignor Hill, and we’re urging anyone who sees her to please call 999 quoting 347 of 14/02."