Play Brightcove video

Natalie Boare speaks to Prue Leith at The Hexagon Theatre in Reading

The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith says her house is a "cake-free zone" and has revealed why her husband frequently jokes that 'he should have married Mary Berry.'

Not content with being a chef, restaurateur, writer and broadcaster, at the age of 82, Prue is on tour across the country.

She'll be visiting locations including Southend, Brighton, Bexhill on Sea, Swindon, Portsmouth, Oxford and Basingstoke.

'Nothing in Moderation' will see the star talk about her childhood, her career and the audience will get a chance to ask their own questions, and she says they can ask her anything.

Prue Leith fell in love with cooking when she was at University in France Credit: David Parry/PA Archive/PA Images

"People like stories about the Royal Family, they like disaster stories and women like to know about what it was like to have a business in the 70s for a woman," Prue said.

"I must be mad.

"I met the producer... and he said 'I think you should do a one-woman show' and that was four years ago and I thought no no no no... and then he had just been on tour with Joanna Lumley so I asked Joanna what do you think and she said you should do it.

"Joanna said, 'nobody would have bought a ticket unless they already like you', so the whole audience is on your side... and that is exactly what I feel. They are fantastic - the audience.

"I also asked Paul Hollywood and he said 'don't be mad'.

"He said it's 'absolutely knackering'. He was kind enough not to say 'and I'm 20 years younger than you and if I find it tiring you'll find it totally exhausting.'"

Prue Leith & Paul Hollywood on The Great Celebrity Bake Off Credit: Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA Archive/PA Images

Prue says initially it was a bit frightening going on stage but after a few shows down she is loving it.

She said: "During the show, I'm on such a high, such adrenaline and it's such fun and then afterwards I fall asleep at the dinner table, I just collapse because I'm absolutely exhausted.

"I'm really enjoying it. I hope I don't get the bug so badly, you know there are lots of old comedians, one thinks you know, you're past your sell-by date, you should stop now.

"But they can't resist it and I understand that desire for another waft of this enormous affection from a whole lot of strangers who just love you."

Prue first fell in love with cooking when she was at University in France.

But she says she wouldn't want to be a contestant in The Great British Bake Off.

Prue added: "To be honest I wouldn't want to be in Bake Off as a contestant. Paul would probably win as he is a terrific baker, I started as a cook but I wouldn't like to go up against some of those bakers they are fantastic."

Over the years Prue has cooked for royalty and Prime Ministers: "I once had to give The Queen a cup of tea and you would think that would be easy enough... I'd been a caterer for a very long time and served lots of Prime Ministers, lots of fancy stuff - you think I could give The Queen a cup of tea.. I completely cocked it up."

The "Nothing in Moderation' tour is happening across the country now.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…