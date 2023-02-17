A cheeky swan decided he had had enough of flying and was spotted taking the bus in Reading.

The bird was captured on top of one of Reading Buses' vehicles on Friday morning. (17 February)

Posting on social media a spokesperson for Reading Buses said: "Flying is so overrated these days.

"And with £2 single fares on all our buses, even swans know that bus is best!

"Don’t be a silly goose – duck into one of our buses today!"

It's not known where the swan appeared from, but the organisation swiftly called the charity Swan Lifeline which is responsible for caring for sick and injured swans.

The bird was rescued from the top of the double-decker bus and was taken for medical checks and supervision for a couple of days.

The swan was brought down to safety and taken into the care of Swan Lifeline. Credit: Reading Buses

Reading Buses Marketing Manager Jake Osman said: “This is definitely a first for me and, as far as we can tell, anyone else in Reading.

“We have seen seagulls and pigeons sitting on the tops of buses and we’ve even seen them riding for a few metres before flying off when the bus started moving more quickly.

“However, we obviously did not move the bus whilst the swan was on board.

“A big thank you to Swan Lifeline for attending and making sure no harm came to the animal.

"We hope the swan enjoyed its brief stay on our bus and that it recovers with them. “It is welcome back on board any time!”

