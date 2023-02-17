Play Brightcove video

The RSPB released footage of the search of Paul Allen's home

A Dorset gamekeeper has been given a 15 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to a string of animal welfare offences.

A police search of Paul Allen's Wimborne home in March 2021 uncovered the remains of nine buzzards, illegally stored chemicals and a loaded shotgun.

Dorset Police’s Rural Crime Team began investigating following reports of suspected bird poisonings on a rural estate in East Dorset.

The 54-year-old pleaded guilty to seven charges at a previous hearing, including two counts of possessing a live or dead wild bird under schedule 1 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and two charges of failing to comply with the conditions of a firearms certificate.

The court heard that police went to Allen's home in March 2021 and found the remains of nine buzzards. Credit: ITV Meridian

Allen also admitted the following offences:

Using a biocidal product in contravention of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974

Possessing an unlawful substance under the Plant Protection Products Regulations 2012

Possessing a regulated substance without a licence under the Poisons Act 1972

Allen was ordered to pay fines and compensation totalling more than £2,900.

Chief Inspector David Parr, of Dorset Police, said: "We take all reports of wildlife crime and rural criminality very seriously.

"This case has seen us work with partners including Natural England and the National Wildlife Crime Unit to compile evidence before liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service Specialist Wildlife Prosecutor who agreed to the charges against the defendant.

"Wildlife crime remains a key objective of the recently expanded Dorset Police Rural Crime Team and we will continue to work with our partners to investigate criminal offences and deal with offenders robustly."

The gamekeeper admitted a string of animal welfare and firearms offences, a court heard. Credit: RSPB

Stephanie Bird-Halton, National Delivery Director for Natural England, said following the hearing: "Natural England is determined to tackle the scourge of persecution of our birds of prey.

"We assisted Dorset Police in this prosecution, gathering evidence and providing specialist technical advice.

"We are pleased Allen has been held to account for his offences against our wildlife.

"Without landowners and land managers complying with the law and reporting illegal activity, the impact on our wildlife will continue.

"If members of the public spot birds of prey they suspect may have been poisoned, we would ask them to contact the police, but not to touch the bird."

Angharad Thomas, the CPS Wessex Wildlife Lead, said: "We work closely with the police on all wildlife related cases to make sure there is sufficient evidence to meet our legal test for prosecution.

"In this case, the review of extensive and complex evidence made it clear that Allen’s offending posed a significant threat to human and animal life, as well as having a negative impact on the countryside.

"Anyone acting otherwise than in accordance with firearms licences or in contravention of laws intended to protect our wildlife and countryside will be prosecuted."