A gang of eight people who attempted to steal a cash machine in a ram-raid at a Hampshire Co-op store left empty handed after failing to secure it to their vehicle.

Officers were called to reports of a burglary in progress at the shop on Winchester Street in Overton shortly after 2am on Friday (February 17).

Hampshire Police said: "It was reported that around eight people had forced entry and used a vehicle to pull a cash machine out into the road."

"The offenders were unable to secure it to the vehicle and made off empty handed in a grey Range Rover and another unidentified vehicle.

"Officers conducted a thorough search of the area but did not locate the offenders."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The ram-raid in Overton is the latest in a string of similar incidents across the South East.

Earlier in the month, two ram-raids happened in Wokingham, which police believe are linked. Another suspected ram-raid on a Co-op in Tilehurst was reported days later.