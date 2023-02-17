Berkshire garage owner loses thousands after twelve catalytic converters thefts in one night
WATCH: ITV News Meridian's Mike Pearse talks to people affected by the recent spike in catalytic converter thefts
A garage owner from Berkshire has spoken about how a spate of catalytic converter thefts have left him thousands of pounds out of pocket.
Sheryar Malik, of Lakeside Imports in Brimpton, had twelve of the parts stolen in a single night. He estimates that each theft costs him around £1600.
Referring to a particular sports car, he added: "You cannot physically buy this catalytic converter in the UK. You have to import one of them from Japan"
"Being a sports car, such a powerful car, this... is going to cost me an arm and a leg."
And Sheryar isn't the only one suffering. There's been a spate of catalytic converter thefts across the South East in recent weeks.
One family in Hampshire said the experience ruined the end of their holiday.
James and Emma Nicholson and their four children returned from Heathrow Airport to find that two of their four catalytic converters had been stolen, leaving them stranded in London.
Since arriving back home in Tadley, Emma says it's "all we can think about".
She said: "it's just been constant since... all we've been dealing with. Ferrying four kids around is hard enough anyway... it's been a nightmare."
Police say they are particularly concerned about the recent spike in thefts. They are advising people to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious.
What can you do to help guard against catalytic converter theft?
Find out where your catalytic converter is located on your car. If it's at the front, park with the bonnet towards a wall if possible. If it's at the back, park it with your exhaust to the wall
If parking in a public car park, consider parking alongside other cars and incorporating a wall
Avoid parking your vehicle half on the pavement and half on the road, as this may make it easier for thieves to get under your car
If your catalytic converter is bolted on, ask your local garage to weld the bolts to make it more difficult to remove
Speak to your dealership or garage about the possibility of adding a tilt sensor that will activate the alarm should any thief try to jack the vehicle up to steal the converter
If you see someone acting suspiciously under a vehicle, report it. Obtain as much information as possible, including any vehicle registrations.