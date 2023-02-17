Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV News Meridian's Mike Pearse talks to people affected by the recent spike in catalytic converter thefts

A garage owner from Berkshire has spoken about how a spate of catalytic converter thefts have left him thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Sheryar Malik, of Lakeside Imports in Brimpton, had twelve of the parts stolen in a single night. He estimates that each theft costs him around £1600.

Referring to a particular sports car, he added: "You cannot physically buy this catalytic converter in the UK. You have to import one of them from Japan"

"Being a sports car, such a powerful car, this... is going to cost me an arm and a leg."

And Sheryar isn't the only one suffering. There's been a spate of catalytic converter thefts across the South East in recent weeks.

Sheryar says he has to source many of the replacement parts from abroad Credit: ITV News Meridian

One family in Hampshire said the experience ruined the end of their holiday.

James and Emma Nicholson and their four children returned from Heathrow Airport to find that two of their four catalytic converters had been stolen, leaving them stranded in London.

Since arriving back home in Tadley, Emma says it's "all we can think about".

She said: "it's just been constant since... all we've been dealing with. Ferrying four kids around is hard enough anyway... it's been a nightmare."

Emma and James Nicholson say that the theft of the catalytic converters ruined the end of their holiday

Police say they are particularly concerned about the recent spike in thefts. They are advising people to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious.

What can you do to help guard against catalytic converter theft?