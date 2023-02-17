Police have arrested two people in connection with a fatal collision in Eastbourne on Monday (13 February).

Emergency services were called to Decoy Drive at around 11.10pm to reports of a collision involving a silver Citroen Berlingo.

Three men from Berkshire were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

They have been identified as 21-year-old Daniel Davies from Wokingham, 32-year-old Jonny Day from Bracknell and 36-year-old Jon ‘Tommy’ Miller, from Bracknell Forest.

The investigation has identified a second vehicle which was driving in a concerning manner that may have been in a collision with the Berlingo shortly before the incident.

The second vehicle, a grey Range Rover Sport, has been located and recovered by police.

Two men from Eastbourne, aged 38 and 40, have now been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody at this time.

Detective Superintendent Till Sanderson said: "This is a fast-moving, complex investigation into an incident in which three men sadly lost their lives.

"I would like to extend my condolences to their families and next of kin, who are being supported by specialist officers.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances around Monday’s events and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident, with no wider risk to the community.

"Anybody who witnessed the collision, saw any suspicious driving in the area around that time or has relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Brinmore."