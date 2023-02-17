A police sniffer dog helped recover over half a kilogram of cocaine from a rural East Sussex village.

Rhodi the cocker spaniel sniffed out around 600g of the Class A drug during a search warrant at a property in Broad Oak, Brede, on Saturday 28 January.

The three-year-old also helped officers find cannabis and a large quantity of cash, which was hidden in a cupboard.

Scales and phones were also seized during the search.

PD Rhodi helped find around 600 grams of cocaine at the property in Broad Oak, Brede. Credit: Sussex Police

Rhodi's discoveries led to a 34-year-old man from Rye being arrested on suspicion of being in possession of cocaine with intent to supply, being in possession of cannabis with intent to supply and being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He has been released on unconditional bail until 28 April.

Inspector Olivia Carroll, of the Rother Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We executed multiple warrants at two properties in response to concerns from the public about drug activity in the area.

“It led to an arrest and the seizure of a significant amount of drugs and cash. A comprehensive investigation will now follow.

“We will continue to work tenaciously to stop the supply of drugs coming into our towns and villages and disrupt criminal activity. I would encourage the public to continue reporting information to us online via our website or by calling 101.”