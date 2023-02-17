A serial killer-obsessed woman has been found guilty of the murder of her on-off boyfriend who she stabbed to death after using tips from true crime documentaries to plan her alibi.

Shaye Groves, 27, was convicted at Winchester Crown Court of slitting the throat of Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, before stabbing him 17 times in the chest in July last year after trying to portray herself as his victim.

The five-week trial heard that the pair shared a mutual interest in BDSM and a camera was set up in the defendant’s bedroom at her home in Havant, Hampshire, to record them having sex.

Groves, of Botley Drive, Havant, had framed pictures of serial killers on her walls. She collected books about gangsters, including the notorious prisoner Charles Bronson, and watched true crime documentaries.

She will be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday, 22 February.

Shaye Groves (pictured) will be sentenced on 22 February. Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Following the verdict, Frankie Fitzgerald’s family issued the following statement: "As a parent you never expect to outlive your children, you will do anything in your power to protect them.

"Frankie was our baby, the youngest of five children, he can never be replaced.

"He was a kind and beautiful person and sadly leaves two children behind that will never get to know their daddy. We thank the jury for their verdict today.

"To our Frankie, we love and miss you more than anything in this world. Your shining light will always be our hearts.”

Shaye Groves used tips from true crime documentaries to plan her alibi Credit: PA Media

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Burton, Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family of Frankie Fitzgerald.“

"I would like to praise their courage and hope that today’s verdict brings them some small relief, despite knowing that nothing can fill the void left in their family by the loss of Frankie.

"I hope that the sentence Groves receives in due course provides them with reassurance that justice has been secured for Frankie.“

"We will do everything we can to investigate and bring to justice those responsible for such horrific crimes, the details disclosed in court were distressing for all to hear.

"I’m pleased that the jury has reached this verdict following tireless work from our local policing teams, detectives, specialist teams and the Crown Prosecution service.“

"I would encourage any victim of domestic abuse to find the courage to come forward and tell us about it.”

Support for victims of domestic abuse

For more information about how you can seek independent support, and the ways in which you can report domestic abuse, visit the website below: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/

National Domestic Abuse Helpline: 0808 2000 247