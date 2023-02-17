Southern Water has opened an extra bottled water station in Winchester as thousands of people and businesses remain with no supply.

It's estimated around 3,500 customers are still without water or experiencing low pressure following an issue with the supply works at Otterbourne on Wednesday night.

The added bottle water station is situated at South Winchester Park and Ride, SO21 2FG.

There are currently three stations open for people to get supplies including at Cantell School in Violet Road in Southampton SO16 3GJ, and at Places Leisure in Eastleigh, SO50 9NL.

These people have been queuing for supplies at bottled water stations.

In their latest statement a spokesperson for Southern Water said: "Our ongoing rezoning work has gone well and more customers are waking up to water supply.

"This will continue to be intermittent at peak times however please don’t worry, this will return as the network refills.

"If you leave your house during the day, please ensure that all taps are switched off to avoid accidental flooding.

"We still have 3,500 customers without water and we’re really sorry for the ongoing distress and inconvenience this is causing.

"Work at our Otterbourne water supply works has continued and the work to drain, clean and disinfect the treatment process affected is now complete.

"The next stage is to undertake extensive water quality testing before we allow water back into main supply. There are stringent quality standards that we must maintain and that is why this will take time.

"If everything goes to plan, we expect the network to be stabilised and quality tested tomorrow."

