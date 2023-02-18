Play Brightcove video

Around 40 firefighters have been at an industrial estate on Quarry Road in Newhaven since just before midnight.

A fire broke out at a car garage leading to smoke and flames being seen in and around the area.

Fire breaks out at car garage Credit: Dan Jessup

Fire appliances from Newhaven, Roedean, Seaford, Lewes, Hove, Eastbourne, Barcombe, Brightnon Preston Circus and Uckfield were called at the height of the blaze.

From 6am on Saturday, just three appliances were at the scene.

People living nearby have been urged to keep doors and windows closed and to avoid the area.