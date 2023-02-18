It’s the end of an era for buses in Southampton today as First Bus closes its garage doors for good.

It brings to an end 143 years of bus operation that can be traced back to 1879 when horse driven operations began.

In due course, Southampton Corporation Transport took over the Southampton Tramways Company.

Blue buses will take to the city's streets Credit: Roger French

The city’s bus routes will now be dominated by blue liveried buses instead of a long tradition of red.

Go-Ahead owned Bluestar, part of the expanding Go South Coast (GSC) empire, is enlarging its network.

The company has recruited additional drivers to ensure the new service runs as planned.