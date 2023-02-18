A man has been injured as he handled an historic explosive device thought to be from World War Two or before.

Kent Police were alerted Friday evening, with officers and and an ambulance sent to an address on Rolvenden Road in Wainscott near Rochester.

The man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life threatening.

An explosive ordnance disposal unit are at the scene assisting police as they ensure the property is safe.

As a precaution other homes in the road have been evacuated, temporarily.