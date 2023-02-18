A man who attacked a man outside a pub in Maidstone has been found guilty of manslaughter.

On 20 August 2022, John Gibbs went to the Hare and Hounds public house on Lower Boxley Road with two friends. The victim, 47-year-old Kevin Loosley, was also present at the premises and played a game of pool with one of Gibbs’ friends.

Following the game, the two had an altercation that escalated and they decided to go outside the pub.

Gibbs and other customers joined the pair as their argument continued. The landlord was trying to calm the situation down when Gibbs suddenly struck Mr Loosley on the jaw.

He immediately fell unconscious, striking his head on the ground. He received first aid from those present while Gibbs left the scene with his friends.

Mr Loosley went to hospital where he died of his injuries on 24 August.

Gibbs, of Nickley Wood, Shadoxhurst, Ashford was arrested on 22 August and later charged.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Maidstone Crown Court and on Friday 17 February 2023 was sentenced to three years and eight months' imprisonment, to be served in a young offender institution.

Detective Constable Kirsty Gee, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: ‘This was a tragic incident following a needless altercation in a town centre pub.

A family are now mourning their loss and a young man is starting a prison sentence.

I would like to commend those who provided first aid for the victim in an attempt to save his life and the witnesses and others who assisted us throughout our investigation.’