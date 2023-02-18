People living in and around Womenswold near Canterbury are urged to keep windows and doors closed as emergency crew continue to battle a fire.

It broke out Friday evening in a thatched property on The Street.

More than 40 firefighters were called to the location when the alarm was raised, many remained through the night.

Eight fire engines, a height vehicle, bulk water carrier and a technical rescue unit have been at the scene as crew bring the fire in the roof under control.

The public is urged to avoid the area with disruption on the B2046 Adisham Road, Pond Lane and Spinney Lane.

There are no reported injuries.