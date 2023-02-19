A drink driver who caused a road accident in Bournemouth in which a motorcyclist lost his leg has been jailed.

Elias Gananca Da Cova, aged 60 and from the town, was sentenced to three years and three months in prison after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The defendant was also banned from driving for 10 years, with the disqualification due to start when he is released from prison.

The collision happened on the night of Friday 20 May 2022 on Richmond Park Road, near to the Springbourne Roundabout, involving a Vauxhall Astra being driven by the defendant and a motorcycle.

Witnesses described seeing the defendant driving in an erratic manner prior to the collision, causing other motorists to take evasive action and swerving across the road.

Da Cova’s vehicle was seen to drift into the wrong side of the road before colliding with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a local man aged in his 50s, sustained serious injuries to his leg and officers who arrived on scene, as well as members of the public, provided immediate first aid prior to the arrival of paramedics.

The injury was so serious the victim’s leg was amputated at the scene to preserve his life before he was taken to hospital.

Da Cova was arrested at the scene and a sample of blood was taken. Analysis found it to contain 302 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, nearly four times the legal limit.

Sergeant Lee Savage, of the traffic unit, said: “It was recognised by the judge at the sentencing hearing that Elias Da Cova showed a flagrant disregard for the laws of the road and he imposed the maximum sentence he was able to in the circumstances.

“We remain committed to taking robust action against those who pose a risk to other road users by driving while under the influence of drink and drugs and will do all we can to compile evidence and ensure they are held accountable for their offending.