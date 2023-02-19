An investigation has been launched after a man died in a caravan fire at a farm in Oxfordshire.

Emergency services were alerted at around 4.30pm on Thursday, Feb 16, following reports of a blaze in a caravan just off the A4095 Woodstock Road in Witney.

Thames Valley Police said a man who was in the caravan had died of his injuries at the scene.

They are keen to speak to anyone who might have gathered dashcam footage between Harvest Way and Jubilee Way.

Police want to hear from drivers who may have passed the bus stops near Harvest Way on Thursday afternoon Credit: Google Images

Detective Inspector Pete Scott, said: “Very sadly, as a result of this fire, a man aged in his sixties has passed away.

“Formal identification has not yet taken place, and work is ongoing to notify next of kin.

“An investigation is continuing in order to establish the cause of the fire, and there have been road closures in the area while this investigation has been conducted.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from any drivers who may have passed the bus stop close to the Harvest Way junction with the A4095 between 2.45pm and 4.30pm to please check dash-cam, and also anybody who may have been walking in fields adjacent to the A4095 between the same times.

“I would also appeal to potential witnesses who we believe were standing near to the entrance of the farm on Woodstock Road who were observing fire crews.

“These were several adults and a number of children with scooters.

“I’d also appeal directly to the driver of a white flatbed truck towing a horse box, which stopped on the road opposite the farm.

“The man’s death is currently being treated as unexplained, and although there currently does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances, we will be keeping an open mind as to the cause while the investigation continues.”