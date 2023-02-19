Police have cordoned off part of a city centre park in Southampton after a woman in her late teens reported being raped.

Officers were called to Palmerston Park at 7.07 this morning (Feb 19).

A 27 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in police custody.

Hampshire Police said the cordon would remain in place while they gather evidence and conduct enquiries as part of their investigation.

DCI Andrea Douglas who is leading the investigation said: “We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident, but we still want to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened.

“If you were in the vicinity of Palmerston Park between 6.30am and 7.30am and saw anything which could aid our investigation, please get in touch.

“We appreciate this is a worrying incident, and there will be extra patrols in the area as a result. If you see an officer and have any concerns please speak to them.”