A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire in Oxfordshire.

The 46-year-old was detained after fire crews and police were called to a ground floor flat in Bourton Close in Witney at around 4.30am on Monday morning (20 February).

Some of the windows of the flat have smashed and there are smoke marks on some of the window frames caused by the fire.

The man is being questioned on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Officers have remained at the scene to make enquiries.