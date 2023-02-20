Dog owners are being urged to sign up to a dog database this World Pet Day.

The University of Portsmouth wants more pets to study, to help understand how dogs interact with humans and the world around them.

The university opened its Dog Cognition Centre almost 10 years ago, it was Britain's first facility dedicated to studying dogs.

Dr Juliane Kaminski, Director of the Dog Cognition Centre in the Department of Psychology, said: "It is really exciting to know that we’ve been operating for almost ten years this November.

Hundreds of dogs have taken part in games and been given tasks to solve in the last ten years. Credit: University of Portsmouth

"We’ve worked with dogs of all breeds, ages, genders and temperaments, and are truly grateful to their owners for supporting us in our work. To continue making great strides in canine cognition research, we would benefit from having a larger database of dogs available to take part, both locally here in Portsmouth, and also further afield.

"Our only requirement is that you and your four-legged friend are eager to get stuck in!"

The centre’s research explores:

Human-dog communication

Whether dogs are sensitive to what others can and cannot see

Facial expressions in dogs

How dogs understand their physical environment

What dogs know about themselves

Their cooperation with other dogs and humans

The findings from the Dog Cognition Centre are useful and of interest to those who work with and rely on dogs Credit: University of Portsmouth

In one study, the team discovered dogs have evolved new muscles around the eyes to better communicate with humans.

Dr Kaminski’s research showed dogs moved their eyebrows significantly more when humans were looking at them. The hypothesis being that these 'puppy dog eyes' trigger a nurturing response in humans.

Amy West, PhD Researcher at the Dog Cognition Centre, added: “Joining our dog register is just answering a couple of questions, their name, age, gender, if they’re toy-motivated, or food-motivated etc.

We’re mainly looking for people who are around the Portsmouth area so they can easily come down to the centre, but we also have online surveys that owners further away can take part in.”

Anyone interested in taking part in the dog cognition research studies can register their interest by filling in this form.