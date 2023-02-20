Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Andy Dickenson hears from children about how they've adapted to life in the UK

This week marks the end of the first year of the war in Ukraine - twelve months that have changed countless young lives forever.

Among them are 20 children who have found refuge and hope at a school in Brighton, where they're now adapting and attempting to shape their futures.

Most were forced to leave their families behind, learning a new language as they process their trauma. These are three of their stories:

Lev, 13, left his parents to reach the UK with his sister. He tries to speak to them twice a day to make sure they're safe. They've both been fighting for their country.

Anna is 16 and helping her six-year-old brother Sasha learn English. She filled out her family's visa and paperwork herself so they could escape the war.

18-year-old Vlad escaped Ukraine as the tanks rolled in, and spent weeks volunteering at the Polish border loading trucks with aid.

This week, Brighton College is holding assemblies and events to "stand in solidarity with refugees" - with pupils encouraged to wear blue and yellow.

Michelle Murphy, a teacher at the school, said: "It is important that all our pupils are aware and sensitive to what is happening in the world at large and how they can make a difference.

"Money raised will be going to an international committee with oversight of refugees around the world, including Syria as we have links there from past pupils, through to Sunday cafes where English lessons are made available."

Of the twenty children they're looking after, head of senior school, Steve Marshall-Taylor, said: "To see what they're doing and how they're embracing everything here with such positivity is genuinely inspirational."