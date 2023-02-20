Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's latest on Mackenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law

The family of a Sussex woman, missing for almost a week, say they can't give up hope of finding her alive.

Laurel Aldridge, 62, was last seen at around 7:20am on Valentine's Day (Tuesday 14 February) when she left her home in Walberton near Arundel.

Her last movements were captured on the family home's Ring Doorbell footage.

Laurel is the sister-in-law of The Office actor Mackenzie Crook, who has joined the search with other family members.

The British actor, who is known for roles in The Office, Pirates Of The Caribbean and Worzel Gummidge, said the family were "obviously really worried", and that her disappearance is "completely out of character."

Speaking to ITV Meridian he said: "Now we are asking people to come forward with dash cam footage.

"There are specific roads police are interested in, that we think Laurel may have crossed in those first few days.

"It's almost been a week now, and if she's not found by this evening, this will be her seventh night away from home, so it's a desperate situation.

Mackenzie Crook explained why the family believe Laurel went missing.

"It's obviously a nightmare, but what I've seen from the family is honestly nothing but stoicism and determination from them and the willingness of friends coming together to help has been incredible.

"They're driven to want to bring her home safely.

"She's a brilliant mother to three wonderful children and is normally a very happy person.

"She was diagnosed with cancer recently and has been undergoing chemotherapy.

"We know she is having a really tough time of it, and we imagine it's overwhelmed her, and that's why she has gone."

Laurel Aldridge was last seen on Tuesday 14 February Credit: Sussex Police

Her family say she is on foot, as she didn't take her car, and she didn't take her wallet, and they believe she is still in the Arun area.

Laurel's children Matthew and Anna Aldridge gathered at Slindon Cricket Club, believed to be where there was a sighting of their mother hours after she went missing on Tuesday 14 February.

Appealing to the public Matthew said: "Please check your outhouses and if you're going for a walk keep an eye out and if you can see anyone or anything.

"If you do encounter Laurel, please stay with her and call 999. We just need to get her home safe."

Laurel's son Matthew Aldridge says support from the local community has been overwhelming.

Sussex Police said it may have information which could place her last known location, and to reach this destination Mrs Aldridge may have crossed busy roads including the A27 and A29.

Detective Sergeant Alan Fenn said: "We are continuing to pursue multiple lines of enquiry and would thank any members of the public who have provided information to us so far.

"I am urging people who were driving in this area or near to this area to review their dash cam footage to see if there is anyone who matches Laurel's description.

"We have a dedicated officer who is in contact with Laurel's family and will continue to support them throughout this investigation."

Police believe Mrs Aldridge may have crossed busy roads including the A27 and A29 Credit: ITV Meridian

Drivers are asked to report to Sussex Police online or via 101 if there is someone who matches Laurel's description in their footage.

Mrs Aldridge is described as being around 5'4" with grey/blonde highlighted hair and sometimes wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf and a brown hat.

Mrs Aldridge also had a grey puffer jacket with her which she is likely to have been wearing.

