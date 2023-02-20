A popular pub in Southsea in Hampshire has been badly damaged after a car crashed into the bar early on Saturday morning.

The owners were woken by a loud bang when the Mini tore through the wall of the Lawrence Arms on Lawrence Road just before 3am. (Saturday 18 February)

The front of the pub has been badly damaged as well as the interior.

Two passengers in the car sustained minor injuries

The collision caused extensive damage to the pub. Credit: ITV Meridian

In a statement a spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: "At 2.59am on Saturday 18 February, we received a report of a black Mini Cooper car crashing into a pub in Lawrence Road, Southsea.

"Two passengers in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and anyone with information can contact us on 101 or report online quoting 44230067802."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…