People living in Southampton have the fifth most expensive utility bills in the UK according to a new study.

The research put the Hampshire maritime city in fifth spot after London, Coventry, Leeds and Bristol.

An annual utility bill for Southampton residents was priced at £2,762.40.

Researchers analysed the average cost of utility bills across the UK, including energy, gas, and water, to determine the areas which are paying the most and which will be the worst affected by the 20% rise in energy prices in April this year.

Portsmouth has the cheapest utility bills, with the average annual cost being £1,424.04.

A spokesperson from Solar Panel Installation which carried out the study said: “The past year has seen energy prices explode.

"Brits have experienced a 54% increase last April, a 27% increase in October, and are now facing a 20% rise in April this year.

“Getting into a habit of becoming more energy efficient can be a huge help to cutting down the cost of your utility bill, such as only running your dishwasher when it is completely full, keeping doors closed to trap the heat in, and even taking advantage of the sunlight by letting it pass through windows for warmth.”

