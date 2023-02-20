Three rabbits have been rescued after being abandoned by the side of a road in Berkshire.

The trio were spotted by a member of the public running loose beside the B4640 near Tothill in Newbury, on February 7.

The RSCPA were called in to rescue the rabbits and get them to safety.

RSPCA Inspector Nikki Denham said: “Rabbits are one of the nation’s most popular pets but we often see them abandoned when owners decide they no longer want them, or can’t cope with their needs.

“These rabbits had just been dumped in a layby beside a busy road without a thought for their safety or welfare.

"There are not only the dangers of the road, but also wild predators such as foxes and they would be unable to survive in the wild."

The RSPCA is hoping someone may recognise the rabbits as they are very distinctive, white with blue eyes and eyeliner markings. Credit: RSPCA

The charity were told there were between 10 and 15 abandoned rabbits spotted, but despite efforts to find them all, only three were found and rescued.

"We’re hoping someone may recognise the rabbits as they are very distinctive, white with blue eyes and eyeliner markings with a bit of tan on them.”

The charity says the number of rabbits coming into the staff's care has risen dramatically in recent years. And while adoption rates have not kept up, many rabbits are stuck at centres waiting for new homes.

In the first half of 2022, there was a 49% increase in the numbers of rabbits arriving in RSPCA centres compared to the same period in 2021.

The rise is believed to have been caused by the number of pets acquired during lockdown being dumped by owners, and the cost of living.

The trio have now been taken into care at RSPCA Ashley Heath Animal Centre and if no one comes forward to claim them they will be rehomed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.