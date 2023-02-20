A computer-generated image of a teenager has been issued by officers investigating a serious assault in Thanet.

The incident took place between 5pm and 5.45pm on Tuesday (7 February).

The victim, a man in his seventies, was assaulted after confronting a group of four young people who were found in the communal area of a residential building in Canterbury Road, Westgate.

The suspects then left after they were challenged by a second person. The victim sustained head and foot injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The first suspect was described as a slim white boy aged 14 or 15, around 5 ft tall. He had blonde curly hair and wore a black hooded top, dark trousers, and black and white trainers.

The second suspect was believed to be a slim white person in his 20s, and wore a hooded top pulled tight around his face.

The third boy was mixed race, around 14 or 15 years old with a stocky build. He wore a light blue hooded top and had short hair, shaved at the sides.

The fourth suspect was a white girl, of similar age with long brown hair.