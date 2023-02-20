Seven people have been charged in connection with an assault on a man who was found dead the next day in Oxfordshire.

Peter Crowley was found dead at his home in Barton on 24 April 2022.

A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of Mr Crowley’s death was mixed drug toxicity and alcoholic liver disease.

A murder investigation got underway, but was then closed in October. However police have been investigating reports of an assault on Mr Crowley the day before his death on 23 April 2022.

Two teenagers, one from Bicester and one from Oxford have been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and perverting the course of justice.

Michaela Pomeroy, aged 30, from Oxford has been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, possession of cocaine, and possession of a knuckleduster.

Bobby Davenport, aged 30, from Abingdon, has been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and perverting the course of justice.

Morton Morton, aged 31, from Oxford, has been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Jemma Moir, aged 24, from Oxford, has been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Jade Tarling, aged 35, from Oxford, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

The seven people will appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on 14 March.