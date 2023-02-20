People in Hampshire who lost their water supply last week will receive compensation, Southern Water has announced.

Around 15,000 customers in parts of Winchester and Southampton lost their supply, or had low pressure, on Wednesday night (15 February).

Twelve postcode areas were affected because of a fault at Southern Water's supply works in Otterbourne.

Four water bottle stations were opened for people to get supplies until water was restored to all homes by the weekend.

The company apologised for the disruption caused, and says it will contact those affected to receive compensation.

What compensation will I receive for supply interruptions?

If interruption extends beyond 12 hours, Southern Water will automatically compensate customers for this, and 'each additional period of 12 hours during which the interruption continues.'If the company fails to restore the supply within 12 hours, it will automatically credit customers' water services account with £30. A further automatic payment of £30 will be made for each additional period of 12 hours during which the interruption continues.

What compensation will I receive for low pressure?

If, due to unplanned events, customers experience significant low pressure – less than seven metres static head (0.7 bar) in their communication pipe – for more than one hour on two separate occasions within a 28-day period, Southern Water says it will credit water services accounts with £25.

Customers will be sent letters or other correspondence to customers who were affected.

However if they have not received anything from Southern Water, customers are urged to make a claim (either orally or in writing) within three months following the date on which the supply was interrupted or cut off.

Customers can use the contact us page to make a claim.