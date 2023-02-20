A teenager has been stabbed to death in Crawley, Sussex.

Police were called to Malthouse Road, near to Crawley railway station, at 3.21pm on Monday, February 20.

An 18-year-old man was found with serious injuries and despite the best efforts of members of the public and paramedics, who carried out CPR, he was sadly pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support.

A cordon was put in place by police following the stabbing.

Officers from Sussex Police carried out an extensive search of the area, assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter, and a 17-year-old man from Worthing and an 18-year-old man from Horsham were arrested on suspicion of murder.

An 18-year-old female from Crawley has also been arrested for assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White said: "This is a fast-moving investigation and we are asking anyone with any information about the incident to please come forward.

"We are treating this as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community, however the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area this evening as our enquiries continue.

Forensic teams remained at the scene on Monday night, February 20.

"In the meantime, we would urge the public to refrain from speculating around the circumstances.

"Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family at this difficult time, and we are determined to find those responsible for this tragic crime and bring them to justice."

Anyone with information can report this online to Sussex Police or call 101, quoting Operation Gateford.

The public can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.