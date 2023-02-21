Amazon Prime is offering opportunities for people in the South to get paid work experience on the second season of The Devil's Hour.

Series two of the British drama thriller television series created by Tom Moran is filming in Farnborough, Hampshire.

People must be at least 18, live within commuting distance of Farnborough and interested in working behind the camera in TV drama but have no prior experience.

They will be given careers advice, a training session explaining what to expect and the chance to apply for a paid placement on the production.

You could work in a range of different departments: make-up, costume, art, production, assistant directing, camera, sound or lighting.

The production company says it's looking for people who are keen to learn, who are enthusiastic, hardworking and who are passionate and interested in working in TV drama.